Quarantine Diaries: Sushant Singh Rajput learns computer coding

Mumbai: If you wonder what actor Sushant Singh Rajput is upto during the ongoing lockdown, then sneak into his Instagram profile. You will get to see that Sushant is trying his hand at coding these days.

"I love computer gaming and always wanted to learn the language behind it. So last few weeks I've been trying to learn coding and it has been an extremely exciting process to say the least and yet I'm just scratching the surface..." he wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, Sushant shared a picture of his coding notes.