'Pyaar Se Koi Bhi Relationship Nahi Chalegi': Siddhant Chaturvedi On Failure In His Love Life

Siddhant Chaturvedi has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. He rose to fame as MC Sher in Gully Boy and has captivated audiences with his roles in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Gehraiyaan.

Recently, he spoke about the failure that affected his life and how he wanted things to be when it comes to relationships. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he expressed, "When I was 18 19 years old, I was in love. We were in a relationship for 4 years. when I realized that I wanted to act and I had to do a CA, and you need two different things in life. So that was a sacrifice, if I can say it in a way, because at that time I was not capable of getting married or making a commitment of that sort, for life. Because my own life was changing. So I think that was the biggest sacrifice that kept me moving."

He was also asked if it is a deal breaker for him when the person he likes does not like doesn't accept the people in your life. To which he said, "I am very close to my family and friends because they keep me grounded. They keep me who I am. And I don't want to go in a direction where I am with someone. I don't want to lose myself and my beliefs Especially when you're in the spotlight. So, it is very important for me that the other person accepts all these things."

"Acceptance of the world where you come from. Because pyaar mohabat ek chees hai, but zindagi bar saath rahna aaise hi nahi hota, bauth sare cheese apko adjust karni padegi... samajni padegi.. kaam bolna padega, kaam rahenga padega. Pyaar se koi bhi relationship nahi chalegi acceptance is a very important part. You guys can be on an island and love and be everything. But you have to go out in the world," he concluded.

With his dedication and versatility, Siddhant Chaturvedi is poised to become one of Bollywood's leading actors. On the work front, he is all set for his next films Yudhra, and Dhadak 2.