Put on your sunglasses, Katrina Kaif is a 'UV ray' in this sexy photoshoot

Katrina Kaif is here to remind us why she coincides with the term sexy. Her Instagram is proof of what it takes to be an ultimate glam goddess. With over 29 million followers on Instagram, Kat’s got everyone drooling with her recent series of pictures.

The Bharat actress is the highlight of Vogue magazine’s November issue. Katrina shared three pictures on her feed, each making it hard to decide a favourite. The first look is in a red Alexander McQueen ruffle dress. She captioned this as, “Your light is ultraviolet”