Put on your sunglasses, Katrina Kaif is a 'UV ray' in this sexy photoshoot

Katrina Kaif is here to remind us why she coincides with the term sexy. Her Instagram is proof of what it takes to be an ultimate glam goddess. With over 29 million followers on Instagram, Kat’s got everyone drooling with her recent series of pictures.
The Bharat actress is the highlight of Vogue magazine’s November issue. Katrina shared three pictures on her feed, each making it hard to decide a favourite. The first look is in a red Alexander McQueen ruffle dress. She captioned this as, “Your light is ultraviolet”
The second look is an orange neon dress with a plunging neckline, designed by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
The third look is in a Fausto Puglisi dress paired with a golden bikini by ASOS.
Meanwhile on work front, Katrina will be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and will release on 27 March 2020.
