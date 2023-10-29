Puneeth Rajkumar Death Anniversary: Kichcha Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty, Radhika Pandit Share Fond Memories With Late Actor

The news of Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise on October 29, 2021 sent shockwaves across the Kannada film industry and across several film fraternities.

Remembered for always being generous, smiling and benevolent, the entire state of Karnataka went into a deep state of mourning when Rajkumar collapsed and suffered a heart attack, following his morning workout at his gym in Bengaluru.

Even after two years of his unfortunate demise, family, friends and fans continue to dearly miss the actor.

Through Sunday morning and afternoon, popular Kannada film stars took to their social media to remember the state's revered hero.

Kichcha Sudeep to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote in Kannada, which translates to: Our Appu (Puneeth's pet name) is eternal.

Check out his tweet below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rakshit Shetty of 777 Charlie fame took to X and wrote: "You are always alive in our hearts! His spirit lives on in the hearts of people who were fortunate enough to know him! Remembering Appu sir"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram to share a core memory from her wedding to K.G.F star Yash with a picture that shows Puneeth blessing the couple.

Read Also Karnataka schools to include lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar: CM Bommai

Several fan clubs are sharing old videos where prominent actors such as Jr. NTR (who is maternally a Kannadiga by origin) is seen getting emotional while sharing his views about the late actor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ABOUT PUNEETH RAJKUMAR

Puneeth, who passed away at 46 was known for his films Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Aakash, Ajay, Arasu, Milana, Vamshi, Raam, Jackie, Hudugaru, Power, Rana Vikrama, Raajakumara, Anjani Putra, Natasaarvabhowma, Yuvarathnaa, and James. His last appearance was in the wildlife docu-drama Gandhada Gudi, which is available on Amazon Prime Video