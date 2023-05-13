Pune News: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running sex racket at 5-star hotel

Representative Image |

In a major operation, the Pimpri Chinchwad Crime Branch team has busted a sex racket operating out of a five-star hotel in the Wakad area in Pune. The police arrested a Bhojpuri actress and a model, along with an agent, for their alleged involvement in the prostitution business.

The police received a tip-off about the illegal activity and raided the hotel on Friday evening, where they found two women working as models and actresses. The accused had been running the prostitution business by luring women with money and charged clients Rs 25,000 for a night and Rs 15,000 for an afternoon.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Crime Branch has sent a strong message that illegal activities such as prostitution and sex trafficking will not be tolerated in the city and that they will continue to take strict action against those involved in such crimes.

According to Police Inspector Devendra Chavan, they received a tip-off about a sex racket being run by a Bhojpuri actress and model along with an agent in a five-star hotel. To investigate, they sent a dummy customer and contacted the agent online. The agent instructed the dummy customer to book a room in the five-star hotel and even shared photos of the actress and model.

Once the dummy customer was confirmed, it was discovered that the agent and two women were involved in the sex racket. Consequently, a raid was carried out in the five-star hotel, and the agent and two women were apprehended.