PT Usha, Suniel Shetty to run for SBI Green Marathon

The State Bank of India is going to hold the 3rd edition of Green Marathon on September 15, starting in Lucknow, with the intention of giving a safe and better environment for future generations.

For this marathon ‘Queen of Indian track and field’ P T Usha and veteran Bollywood star Suniel Shetty will be present to cheer the crowd. It’s been said that Indian international cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar may mark his presence at an event.

This Green Marathon will be followed by Guwahati, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Jaipur, and will conclude on March 1 next year in Chandigarh.

Every runner in the marathon will receive an organic t-shirt for the race. The runner's bib (clothes with numbers) will also contain seeds, which can be planted. Also the participants of the 5 KM race will be given seeds of the plant for planting after the marathon.