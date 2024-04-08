 'Proud Hindu' Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Those Claiming She Consumes Beef: 'Baseless Rumours Are Spread About Me'
Kangana Ranaut's post comes after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that the actress had, in the past, stated she consumes beef

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, on Monday (April 8), lashed out at those who claimed she consumes beef and red meat. Taking to her social media accounts, Kangana said that the reports are 'baseless' and rumours are being spread about her to 'tarnish' her image. Her post comes after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that the actress had, in the past, stated she consumes beef.

Clarifying the rumours, Kangana said, "I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image."

"My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," she added.

Last week, Wadettiwar had said that Kangana had shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which she said she ate beef. A screenshot of the said post has also gone viral on social media platforms.

The post read, "There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It's not about religion! It's not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn't believe in just one religion. On the contrary, her brother eats meat."

Reacting to the Congress leader's comment on Kangana, BJP leader Shaina NC had reportedly said, "Vijay Wadettiwar is the leader of the Congress party in Maharashtra who is so defunct of ideology that he has the audacity to say that Kangana Ranaut was given a ticket because she is a beef eater. This is not the first time the Congress has made such ludicrous comments."

Known for her outspoken views, Kangana has taken a step into politics. She is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and preparing to contest elections for the first time. She has always been a vocal supporter of the BJP. The actress-turned-politician has been nominated to contest from her hometown, Mandi. Voting in Mandi has been scheduled to be held on June 1.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her film Emergency, in which she will be seen playing the role of India's first Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

