Protective Mom Bipasha Basu Rushes To Shield Daughter Devi From Paps At Mumbai Airport (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is also a hands-on mother and she was seen returning with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi to Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon after their picturesque vacation. As the paparazzi gathered around them to catch one glimpse of the little one, the actress was seen jumping in and asking them not to do so.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Bipasha and Karan can be seen interacting with the paparazzi, who greeted them and exchanged pleasantries.

They also stopped and obliged the paps and their fans with photos, but Karan, who was carrying Devi in his arms, made sure to keep her face covered, away from the harsh flash of the cameras.

But despite his efforts, a photographer was seen trying to click a picture of Devi from the side, and that is when Bipasha's protective mommy instincts kicked in and she stopped the pap in time.

In the video, she can be seen rushing to her little one's rescue and asking the shutterbugs to not click her photos. "Baby ka photo mat lo na please. Thodi badi hone do," she told the paps, who readily agreed.

She even thanked a pap who called Devi "cute" as they zoomed off in their car.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 after falling in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. On November 12, 2022, they welcomed their firstborn, Devi, and shared the news with the world with a heartfelt note.

"The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine BIPASHA & KARAN," they wrote.