 Production Of Zeenat Aman's Showstopper Halted Amid Director Manish Harishankar's Financial Woes
Harishankar has failed to file taxes, raising suspicions about his financial practices

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Manish Harishankar |

Manish Harishankar, who is known for directing veteran actress Zeenat Aman's upcoming web series, Showstopper, has landed himself in a huge monetary trouble. In 2022, it was announced that Zeenat Aman will make her comeback with Showstopper with Digangana Suryavanshi, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Samir Soni.

Despite the star-studded cast, the production of the show has been halted. None of the investors have seen their money returned yet after two years. The show has not been picked by any OTT platform for release yet, and shooting itself isn’t complete.

A source informed The Free Press Journal, that Harishankar has failed to file taxes, raising suspicions about his financial practices. "The show's production is now in jeopardy as it has been over two years and it shows no sign of release. Harishankar also failed to file taxes and put other people in the spot too... He has not paid daily wage workers, including hair and makeup artists, stylists, etc. for over a year. This neglect has left many workers struggling financially", source stated.

This highlights the darker aspects of the entertainment industry, where fraudulent activities like this can leave numerous people at a financial loss. Investors and other producers are left grappling with the consequences of Harishankar's actions, showing the risk and uncertainty that can sometimes plague the industry.

As Showstopper remains stuck, the future of the show and the fate of the investors' money remain unclear. This situation throws light on the importance of transparency and accountability in production financing.

The industry has witnessed many such cases in the past, making it difficult for people to have faith in the practices of the business.

