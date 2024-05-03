'Producers Tried To Fatten Me': Sonali Bendre Recalls Being Body-Shamed During Initial Days

Sonali Bendre's OTT show The Broken News Season 2 is now streaming on Zee5. The gorgeous actress is currently busy with the promotions of the show. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she talked about her experiences of being body shamed by numerous producers during 90s, while working in the industry.

According to her,“When I came in the industry, heroines didn't used to be this skinny. Every producer was trying to fatten me up all the time. They would just tell me to ‘eat eat eat bahut patli hai (she is too thin).' They wanted curves. At that time, they wanted women who were curvaceous and voluptuous and who had curls in their hair. And I was straight black hair and I was skinny.”

Earlier in an interview, she also shed some light about her journey in the Hindi film industry, "I didn't really think of it like that, because I never thought I was on top of my game, clearly didn't feel that's still to happen. Yeah, I genuinely feel that it never felt like I was on top of my game. When I got into the industry, I was not trained as an actor. I was not trained as a dancer. I was just fumbling and learning on the job. That kept me nervous and I never really enjoyed the journey. When you're on top of the game, and you're enjoying the journey. You're enjoying what you're doing on a day-to-day basis. I was too scared."

Talking about her show, The Broken News, it's a story about two rival news channels, and their dynamic journalists attempt to balance their lives while facing an uncertain future.Along with her, the show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal and Radha Bhargava. It is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra.