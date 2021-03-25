Producer Anand Pandit brings back the golden era of live orchestra for Chehre title track

Producer Anand Pandit's Chehre starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and talented actor Emraan Hashmi has been in buzz since its inception! The trailer launched recently gained massive appreciation from the audience and the anticipation is increasing with each day to watch the duo face off in the film for the first time ever.

The enigmatic narrative and strong visuals have already raised huge box office expectations from the thriller and we now hear that Producer Anand Pandit has brought back the golden era of musical live-orchestra for the title track! The upcoming title track has been composed by none other than the dynamic music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, and to bring the breathtaking track to life, 107 musicians from across the globe have united in Prague to record it via a live symphony orchestra!