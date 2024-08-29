 Problemista OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
The comedy film is written and directed by Julio Torres

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Problemista is a comedy film starring Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton in lead roles. The film had a world premiere on March 14, 2023, and later released in the United States on March 1, 2024. It is set to drop on OTT soon.

When and where to watch Problemista?

The film will be premiering online on September 1, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The film tells the story of a young boy named Alejandro from El Salvador who dreams of becoming a toy designer. In search of a good job, Alejandro moves to New York City. Everything goes according to plan, but things become more exciting when he finds out that his visa will soon expire, and he is running out of time. The film aims to depict the reality of the American dream and explores themes such as the immigration system and individuality.

Cast and production of Problemista

The cast of the film includes Julio Torres as Alejandro, Tilda Swinton as Elizabeth, RZA as Bobby, Catalina Saavedra as Dolores, Laith Nakli as Khalil, Larry Owens as Craigslist, Martine Gutierrez as gallerist, Charlene Incarnate as MC, Spike Einbinder as Spray, Greta Lee as Dalia, and Theo Maltz as Travis. The comedy film is written and directed by Julio Torres. It is produced by Julio Torres, Dave McCary, Emma Stone, and Ali Herting under the banner of Fruit Tree. Fredrik Wenzel has done the cinematography, and Sara Shaw has done the editing with Jacob Schulsinger.

