Priyanka to hubby Nick: Thank you for thinking of me all the time

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has penned a mushy note on Instagram for the "greatest joy" of her life, pop star husband Nick Jonas. She thanked Nick for thinking of her all the time and called herself the "luckiest girl" in the world.

Priyanka shared a picture of her birthday celebration with Nick along with the note. In the image, Priyanka and Nick kiss in front of a mirror.

"To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable," she wrote with the image, which currently has 1.6 million likes.