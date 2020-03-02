Entertainment

Updated on

Priyanka, Nick's Sunday was all about beach, horses and laughs!

By Asia News International

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
priyankachopra (insta)

Washington D.C.: Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed the weekend in a cowboy style! Nick on Monday shared few pictures on social media giving us a glimpse of their horse rides over the weekend on a beachside.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the pictures with a minimal caption: 'Sunday.' In the backdrop of a white sand beach, the duo is gearing up for a horse ride wearing cowboy hats. The couple was holidaying in Carpinteria, California.

The pair was all smiles and in the mood of for some fun as they had a gala time.

Just a day back, on the occasion of the first anniversary of Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' song, Nick took a trip down memory lane and shared unseen pictures with 'The Sky Is Pink' actor.

The video of 'Sucker' and the latest song 'What A Man Gotta Do' by the boy band, oozes of sizzling chemistry between Priyanka and Nick.

View this post on Instagram

Magic â¤ï¸

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in