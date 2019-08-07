Priyanka-Nick to buy family-friendly home worth Rs 142 Cr; duo expecting a new member?

Earlier we reported of Nick Jonas purchasing a home before proposing to Priyanka Chopra ahead of their marriage in India. Nick had bought a swanky house in Los Angeles. However it's been almost a year since their wedding, and the couple plan to sell this bachelor pad for a family-friendly crib.
Their current house is worth $6.5 million or Rs 48 crore. It is adjacent to Beverly Hills. It has beautiful interiors with modern architecture. It has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and is built on an area of 4129 square feet with an infinity swimming pool and incredible views of the canyon.
According to recent buzz, the couple is now looking for a new place together in $20 Million, which comes around Rs 142 Crore. They are interested in an abode that speaks more of family, which hints they could be starting one of their own in the days to come.
On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her return to Bollywood with The Sky is Pink starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
