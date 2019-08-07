Priyanka-Nick to buy family-friendly home worth Rs 142 Cr; duo expecting a new member?

Earlier we reported of Nick Jonas purchasing a home before proposing to Priyanka Chopra ahead of their marriage in India. Nick had bought a swanky house in Los Angeles. However it's been almost a year since their wedding, and the couple plan to sell this bachelor pad for a family-friendly crib.

Their current house is worth $6.5 million or Rs 48 crore. It is adjacent to Beverly Hills. It has beautiful interiors with modern architecture. It has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and is built on an area of 4129 square feet with an infinity swimming pool and incredible views of the canyon.