Priyanka Chopra's Versace blazer dress costs a mammoth Rs 3.24 Lakh!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted at the dance reality show Dance India Dance for the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink. The actress donned a blazer dress that comes with a mammoth price tag.

The Isn't It Romantic star opted for an eggplant-hued version of the Versace blazer dress that was embellished with Medusa-head buttons and dangling hardware. The dress costs around Rs 3,24,800. PC paired the outfit with a pair of metallic pumps by Christian Louboutin.