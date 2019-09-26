Priyanka Chopra's Versace blazer dress costs a mammoth Rs 3.24 Lakh!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted at the dance reality show Dance India Dance for the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink. The actress donned a blazer dress that comes with a mammoth price tag.
The Isn't It Romantic star opted for an eggplant-hued version of the Versace blazer dress that was embellished with Medusa-head buttons and dangling hardware. The dress costs around Rs 3,24,800. PC paired the outfit with a pair of metallic pumps by Christian Louboutin.
Priyanka and Kareena Kapoor, who is co-judging the show, were also seen shaking-a-leg together. The Desi girl took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself along with Kareena. In the clip the two are seen almost sharing a kiss.
"Our kind of face off... Thank you #DanceIndiaDance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants and judges. See you soon #KareenaKapoorKhan @terence_here @boscomartis @raftaarmusic... #TheSkyIsPink in theatres on Oct 11," Priyanka captioned the image.
The Sky Is Pink is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and actor Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is slated to release on October 11.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)