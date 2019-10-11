Priyanka Chopra's hot wings challenge 2.0 leaves her in tears, watch video

Priyanka Chopra is one a spree promoting her recent release The Sky is Pink. The actress' recent appearance was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she took the hot wings challenge again. However, this time it left her in tears and panting for breath.
Priyanka shared some BTS footage on her Instagram stories where one of her assistants is seen wiping off tears as she heads back to talk on the show after catching a break.
She also shared a post on her feed with the caption, "Talking #TheSkyIsPink (after Hot Ones wings 🔥) on @fallontonight at 11:35pm EST on NBC! Hot sauce 400x spicier than a jalapeño...don’t try this at home!!"
Priyanka had been a guest on Fallon three years ago which was her first appearance, and she even won the hot wings challenge back then.
Priyanka Chopra's The Sky is Pink is based on Aisha Chaudhary who died of pulmonary fibrosis at a very young age. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It is directed by Shonali Bose.
