Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Slams Those Blaming BJP For Communal Violence In Haryana

Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Meera Chopra, has reacted to violence in Haryana and slammed those 'blaming' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for communal clashes. She also asked if the BJP is responsible for violence in other countries like Italy and France.

Taking to her official Twitter account on Thursday (August 3), Meera wrote, "I understand lot of people blaming @BJP4India for the communal voilence happening in India. I want to ask the same people for the reason of communal voilence happening in London, italy, france, sweden and other places. Are these #bjp governed countries too?? (sic)."

Communal violence broke out in Nuh district earlier this week as a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire. The violence reached Gurugram resulting in the killing of a Muslim cleric.

Reportedly, six people have died, 116 arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

Meera Chopra is known for her bold choices of roles on screen. She has been a part of projects like 'Section 375', ‘1920' and 'Kamathipura'.

She will next be seen in 'Super Woman' which is India's first film on 'Asexuality.' Meera also has Sandeep Singh's film Safed. The teaser of the movie was recently shared by the makers.

‘Safed’ is a love story which features Meera opposite Abhay Verma and marks Sandeep's directorial debut.

Meera has also been a part of several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.