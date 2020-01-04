Priyanka Chopra shares adorable vacation pictures from New Year

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared two adorable pictures from her New Year vacation where she can be seen on a beach and getting a lovingly kiss from husband Nick Jonas.

The actor-singer shared the pictures on Instagram. The twelve-member gang took a picturesque vacation and was seen flaunting their bond on a sandy beach. Nick, bent on his knees, gave a peck on Priyanka's cheek while PeeCee giggled at his action.