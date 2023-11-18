Priyanka Chopra Sells Mumbai Penthouses For Whopping ₹6 Crore To THIS Bollywood Director

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly sold two of her lavish penthouses in Mumbai for a staggering Rs 6 crore. The properties are located in the posh Andheri suburbs in the city and they have been purchased by a Bollywood filmmaker, the reports stated.

PeeCee has been all over the news of late, courtesy, her extravagant Diwali party in Los Angeles with her friends and family members.

The actress, who has permanently moved to the US, was recently seen visiting India during the JIO MAMI film festival, and if reports are to be believed, she is also eyeing a power-packed comeback in Bollywood.

Priyanka sells Mumbai penthouses

As per reports, both the penthouses are located in the prime Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri. While one of them is spread across an area of 860 sq ft, the second one is a sprawls over 1,432 sq ft.

PeeCee sold the first penthouse for Rs 2.25 crore and the second for Rs 3.75 crore.

Interestingly, the buyer of the penthouses is none other than Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey. The transaction was done on October 23 and 25, and a stamp duty of Rs 36 lakh was also paid.

Chaubey has also helmed films like Ishqiya, Desh Ishqiya and Sonchiriya. Besides, he has been credited as the screenwriter for films like Omkara, Kaminey, Blood Brothers, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, among other projects.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in Russo Brothers' high-octane web series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. While the show was initially quite hyped, it received a sublime response on its release.

Priyanka has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Though the film was announced around two years ago, there has been no development, and several reports had also claimed that the Bajirao Mastani has backed out of the project.

If recent reports are to go by, PeeCee has also been approached by Akhtar to reprise her role of Roma, aka Junglee Billi, in Don 3, which will introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don of the franchise.

