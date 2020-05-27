Priyanka Chopra redefines work from home fashion with her 'Zoom meeting lewk'

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is out to redefine 'work from fashion, by blending comfort with style. She turned up in a paired loose pajamas and slides worn with a smart off-white blazer and peach top for her recent virtual meeting.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her 'work from home' look.

"Zoom meeting lewk," Priyanka wrote while sharing two pictures.

She wears her fashion with light makeup and combed hair. The actress, who is often spotted in trademark stilettos, paired the look with slides. She kept her hair untied and parted at the side.

Earlier this week, Priyanka shared moments from the first date that she had with husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka posted a picture of the two of them at Dodgers Stadium a couple of years ago, on her social media.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you Nick Jonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights," Priyanka wrote along with the picture.

Nick replied in the comments with, "Best two years of my life. I love you".

Nick and Priyanka got married in several ceremonies over three days in India in December of 2018. They later hosted multiple receptions for friends and family.