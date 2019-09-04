Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas becomes first couple to top People's best-dressed list

Washington: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Wednesday became the first-ever couple to top 2019's best-dressed list published by People magazine. The 'Mary Kom' actor is not only a big name in Bollywood but has also made a place for herself in Tinseltown.

She walked down the aisle with the 'Chains' crooner in December last year, following which the duo has rocked scores of events with their dazzling looks.