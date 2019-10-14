Priyanka Chopra is back in US with an adorable company, and it's not Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is back to the West after a hectic promotional tour across India for her latest outing The Sky Is Pink. The film, helmed by Shonali Bose and also starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, recently opened to some heart-warming reviews. With this, Priyanka came back to Hindi films after a gap of three years. Upon returning to the US, she has dived deep into work again.

On an Instagram post shared by her, we can see Priyanka has dressed up like a total boss lady and is on the way to work. As she is busy doing some paperwork, guess who’s accompanying her to work? Her pet, the very adorable Diana, who is almost inseparable from Peecee! ‘Another day at the office,’ wrote Priyanka, and we see absolutely no Monday blues.