Priyanka Chopra is back in US with an adorable company, and it's not Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is back to the West after a hectic promotional tour across India for her latest outing The Sky Is Pink. The film, helmed by Shonali Bose and also starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, recently opened to some heart-warming reviews. With this, Priyanka came back to Hindi films after a gap of three years. Upon returning to the US, she has dived deep into work again.
On an Instagram post shared by her, we can see Priyanka has dressed up like a total boss lady and is on the way to work. As she is busy doing some paperwork, guess who’s accompanying her to work? Her pet, the very adorable Diana, who is almost inseparable from Peecee! ‘Another day at the office,’ wrote Priyanka, and we see absolutely no Monday blues.
In Hollywood, Priyanka will be next seen in We Can Be Heroes, a Netflix original that is to be helmed by Robert Rodriguez. Her YouTube show If I could Tell You Just One Thing, is also garnering strong popularity. In Bollywood, she was reportedly set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangu Bai, but we hear the film is now going to Alia Bhatt.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)