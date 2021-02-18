Priyanka Chopra is 'a little bit more fearless' now

"Now, I am not sticking to safe. I'm not sticking to 'if this will work in this specific way'. I'm not a hamster on a wheel right now. I'm feeling creative. I'm feeling free. And feeling like I want to do so many things," she added.

The actress continued: "And for the first time, I have the ability to tell the story and I can. So I'm actually taking advantage of that. I don't know if that has to do with where I am globally or it's just me as a person after working for as many years as I have. But I'm in a creatively amazing place."

Priyanka's recent roles have included a supporting act in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring opposite Farhan Akhtar in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, playing a prop as Pinky Madam in The White Tiger, besides backing the horror story Evil Eye.