 Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai To Promote Marathi Film Paani (WATCH)
Priyanka Chopra is back to Mumbai, India, from Los Angeles for the promotions of Paani, which is a Marathi film, produced by her.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Global icon Priyanka Chopra surprised her fans with an unexpected appearance at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. The actress, who resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, with her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has returned to India to promote Paani, a Marathi film she produced, which is set for a theatrical release on October 18.

In the viral video, Priyanka can be seen wearing a grey co-ord set, consisting of a full-sleeved crop t-shirt and cargo pants, which she paired with a matching grey cap. As she made her way to the car, the actress greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. When the paps requested her to pause for a photo, she informed them that she would be in Mumbai for two more days.

Check out the video:

article-image

Directed by Adinath Kothare, the Marathi-language drama film Paani is produced by Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra, under the banner of Purple Pebble Pictures. The film stars Kishore Kadam, Rucha Vaidya and Addinath Kothare.

Earlier, talking about Paani, Priyanka said in an official statement, "I'm thrilled to share 'Paani' with the world, a true passion project that tackles a vital issue. This film is special, and challenging to make but so relevant for the time we live in. This is an inspiring story of one man's journey to find solutions that will radically change the lives of all those around him."

article-image

Paani also bagged the 66th National Film Awards under the Best Film on Environment Conservation category in 2019.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently filming for the second season of her American series Citadel.

article-image

Next, Priyanka had Heads Of State with John Cena and the action film The Bluff.

She also has a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

