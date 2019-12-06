Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a shimmery pearl white saree at the Marrakech International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has another feather added to her hat. The actress, who has made a mark in Bollywood and Hollywood with some impeccable performances in the past years. She surely has come a long way from where she started.

After receiving the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, she was honoured at the Marrakech International Film Festival for her contribution to cinema.

Even though the festival celebrated Indian cinema back in 2012, this is the first time that an Indian celebrity is being honoured there. A tribute was given to the Desi girl at the mythical Jemaa El Fna Square, a special venue where there have been no award ceremonies hosted in the past.

Priyanka took to Instagram to express her gratitude. Clad in a pear white shimmery saree with a strapless blouse, she posed with her award and wrote, “To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech”