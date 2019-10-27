Priyanka Chopra celebrates first Diwali with Nick Jonas, wishes fans with an adorable post

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who never fail to give major couple goals, extended their Diwali wishes to their fans and loved ones with an adorable post.

Global star Priyanka shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where the power couple who will be celebrating their first Diwali together, can be seen celebrating the festival of lights with their family and friends.

In the first romantic snap, the 'Sky is Pink' actor can be seen donning a fawn saree along with drop earrings while Nick is sporting a casual look and wore a white shirt and green pants. The couple can be seen holding arms and looking at each other in a loving manner.

In the second picture, the couple can be seen posing with their friends while holidaying at Cabo San Lucas.

In the third picture, the 37-year-old actor gave a glance at the decked up farmhouse with lights to seep in the festive mood.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours," she captioned the pictures.