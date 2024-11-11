Priyanka Chaturvedi Claims Akshay Kumar Fans Given Hashtags, Tweets To Target Her: 'Easy To Guess Where It's Coming From'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Monday, claimed that she was being targeted by the fans of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on social media. Her post came hours after she lauded the fiery speech given by actor Riteish Deshmukh against BJP in Latur.

Chaturvedi hinted that certain fans and social media handles were 'paid' to target her and run a hashtag using her name. "Today some Akshay Kumar fan club and paid blue tick film influencers have been given a hashtag and drafted tweets to target me. Easy to guess where it’s coming from thanks to grammatical errors in the drafted tweet bank," she wrote on X.

While Priyanka is a staunch critic of PM Modi-led BJP government, Akshay is known to be a supporter of the saffron party and the prime minister.

However, despite her claims, no tweets and posts were found from Akshay's fan clubs that attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader online.

Priyanka's tweet came hours after she shared a video of actor Riteish Deshmukh on X launching scathing attacks on BJP in support of his brother and Congress candidate Dhiraj Deshmukh at the latter's rally in Latur Rural.

Riteish took potshots at BJP for its emphasis on religion in its campaign. "Tell those who preach religion that we will take care of Dharma; instead, let’s talk about real issues that affect our lives," he said. "Ask them what price they’ll ensure for our crops, whether our mothers and sisters are truly safe,” he added.

Sharing Riteish's video, Priyanka wrote, "Lai Bhari, on her social media handle.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is set to go for voting on November 20 across 288 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.