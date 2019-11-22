Priyadarshan to return to Bollywood with 'Hungama 2'?

The super-prolific Priyadarshan, the master of mirthful comedies and father-figure to Anees Bazmee, Sajid Khan and others of the comedic ilk, is coming back to Hindi cinema after 2013 when he made the unsuccessful non-comedic Rangrezz.

Says Priyan emotionally, “It’s been six years since I directed a Hindi film. Now I am back with a full-on comedy. But no vulgarity no double meanings. Hungama 2 will be as clean and family-oriented as all my comedies.”

But why Hungama after so many years? “I know Hungama came 16 years ago. But people have still not forgotten it. Besides, I share a wonderful rapport with the producers Venus Records & Tapes. I’ve made many wonderful films with them including Garam Masala and Hulchul. I like all of my films with Venus except Tezz which I personally think was a misfire.”