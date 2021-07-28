Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Kuruthi' to release on Amazon Prime Video on THIS date

South star Prithiviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday said his upcoming film "Kuruthi" will premiere on streaming service Amazon Prime Video on August 11.

The Malayalam-language thriller has been directed by Manu Warrier from a script written by Anish Pallya.

In a social media post, the 38-year-old actor announced the release date of the film along with the official poster.

"This Onam, keep your friends close and frenemies closer! Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11," he wrote.