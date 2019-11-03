Pretty in Pink: Sara Ali Khan is making us fall in love with her ethnic couture

Bollywood’s newbie Sara Ali Khan has taken fashion goals on a new level. The actress can flaunt all kinds of couture. Be it casual athleisure or ethnic ensemble, Sara can nail them all with ease. This morning, the Pataudi princess was spotted by paparazzi heading out in an ethnic avatar.
Sara wore a pastel pink kurta palazzo set, topped with a dupatta. She kept the look simple with no makeup, wet hair and mojari footwear.
Sara’s next release is Imtiaz Ali's untitled film opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day next year.
She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1, which is slated to open on May 1 2020. It is a remake of Dhawan's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)