Actress Preeti Jhangiani Thanks Mumbai Police For Finding Her Lost Phone: 'Within 2 Hours...' (PHOTO)

Preeti Jhangiani recently expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their swift action in finding her lost phone. The actress, who took to X to share her experience, highlighted the efficiency and dedication of the Mumbai Police in resolving her issue.

In a post that has since garnered significant attention, Jhangiani shared a picture of herself with her husband Parvin Dabas alongside a Mumbai Police official. She praised the police department for their prompt response and effective handling of the situation, and wrote, "Thank you. Sr. PI Sanjay Marathe sir, API Vijay Acharekar sir, PC Ravi Gayakwad, and PC Sanghapal Lahane for the fantastic, prompt action in finding my phone. Within 2 hrs the phone was in my hand. Mumbai Police is the best @CPMumbaiPolice."

— Preeti Jhangiani (@preetijhangiani) August 31, 2024

In a wonderful occurrence that demonstrates the efficacy of Mumbai's law enforcement, netizens applauded the Mumbai Police for successfully finding the missing phone.

Preeti Jhangiani became an overnight star after making her Bollywood debut in the 2000 film Mohabbatein. She is known for her best roles in films such as Hamaal Deewana, Chehraa, Jaane Hoga Kya, and Waah! Tera Kya Khena, Kaash Tum Hote, and more.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2023, in the Sony LIV web series Kafas. Apart from acting, she runs a company called Swen Entertainment, and Pro Panja League.

On the professional front, Preeti met Parvin Dabas on the sets of With Love Tumhara in 2006. She and Dabas got married on 23 March 2008. The duo has two kids, Dev and Jaiveer.