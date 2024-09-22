Preeti Jhangiani Shares Husband Parvin Dabas' Health Update: 'He Will Stay In Hospital For...'

Actress Preeti Jhangiani, wife of actor-director Parvin Dabas shared health updates on her husband's horrific car accident on Saturday (September 21). He was admitted to the ICU after severe injuries because of his car accident at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai.

Preeti described the incident as a 'case of bad luck' and shared shocking details of what happened. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “It’s a shock, we’re still coping with it emotionally. He is usually very active and doesn’t stop talking about work even for a minute. To see him lying down and not his active self is disturbing for the family."

The Mohabbatein actress revealed that Parvin has dizziness, double vision, drowsiness and nausea, which are the signs of a concussion. She also stated that he is unable to speak much. She added, "Thankfully, his medical reports—the MRI and CT scan were clear. He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of the ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days."

Preeti said that they’ve done a toxicology test and also cleared that he wasn't drinking and driving. "It has been ruled out in the police report. Parveen is strictly against drinking while driving or going against any rules,” she concluded.

Earlier, the Pro Panja League shared a statement on behalf of the family and requested to maintain privacy during this difficult time.

"We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention."

"Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery," said the statement.