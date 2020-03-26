Prasar Bharti in talks to re-telecast epic TV shows 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat'

New Delhi: Prasar Bharti is in talks to work out a deal with the rights holders of the epic tele-serials "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat", to re-telecast these shows once again during the 21-day nationwide lockdown by popular demand.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar conveyed as much on Twitter in response to a tweet by Akhilesh Sharma, political editor at NDTV India.

"Yes we are working on the same with the Rights Holders. Will update shortly. Stay tuned," Shekhar wrote on his official Twitter handle, @shashidigital on Wednesday.