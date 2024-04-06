 Pracchi Desai Reveals Directors Gave 'Absurd Answers' When Called Them For Work: 'We Only Feature Our In-House Actors'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPracchi Desai Reveals Directors Gave 'Absurd Answers' When Called Them For Work: 'We Only Feature Our In-House Actors'

Pracchi Desai Reveals Directors Gave 'Absurd Answers' When Called Them For Work: 'We Only Feature Our In-House Actors'

Pracchi Desai, in a recent interview revealed the kind of 'absurd' answers she'd get when she called Filmmakers for work.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

Pracchi Desai has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for almost two decades. The actress, known for her roles in popular films like 'Bol Bachchan,' 'Azhar,' and 'Rock On,' is gearing up for her comeback with 'Silence 2; The Night Owl Bar Shootout.' Recently, she opened up about her experience of reaching out to filmmakers for work, revealing some of the 'absurd' responses she received in return.

Describing herself as 'choosy' when it comes to selecting projects, Pracchi explains, ''Since I don’t take on a lot of projects, people know that I might decline their offers, and they are prepared for that. I don’t feel pressured to say yes, and they don’t expect a definite yes from me either.''

Read Also
'Vo Kya Hota Hai?' Prachi Desai REACTS To Paps Calling Her 'National Crush' (VIDEO)
article-image

However, she acknowledges that her selective approach has sometimes worked against her. Filmmakers have mistakenly assumed that she may not be interested in certain roles. But Pracchi emphasizes that this is no longer the case, especially with her recent work in OTT platforms, where she is open to exploring new scripts.

Reflecting on her attempts to reach out to filmmakers, Pracchi reveals encountering absurd responses. ''I shouldn’t have to reach out to filmmakers for work just because it’s my job to act. I understood that over time. I also learnt it from their absurd answers and I got plenty of them. Sometimes, I was told that their films only feature their in-house actors and at other times, they needed a star of a certain level to play a part. That’s when I realised that it’s not my game,'' she says.

Read Also
Prachi Desai Birthday Special: Check out these stunning pictures of the 'Bol Bachchan' actress
article-image

Pracchi Desai's upcoming web series, 'Silence 2; The Night Owl Bar Shootout,' co-stars stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside her. The show will stream on Zee 5 from the 16th of April this year.

Read Also
'Very direct propositions were made': Prachi Desai shares casting couch experience
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pracchi Desai Reveals Directors Gave 'Absurd Answers' When Called Them For Work: 'We Only Feature...

Pracchi Desai Reveals Directors Gave 'Absurd Answers' When Called Them For Work: 'We Only Feature...

Aarti Chabria Reveals Welcoming Baby Boy A Month Ago: 'Had Failed Pregnancy, That's Why Didn't Talk...

Aarti Chabria Reveals Welcoming Baby Boy A Month Ago: 'Had Failed Pregnancy, That's Why Didn't Talk...

Robert Pattinson 'Wants More Children' With Suki Waterhouse After 1st Baby's Birth: 'Keen To Try For...

Robert Pattinson 'Wants More Children' With Suki Waterhouse After 1st Baby's Birth: 'Keen To Try For...

'Will Never Stop Loving You': Aishwarya Khare Wishes Rohit Suchanti On His Birthday, Sparks Dating...

'Will Never Stop Loving You': Aishwarya Khare Wishes Rohit Suchanti On His Birthday, Sparks Dating...

Alia Bhatt To Play Indian Princess In Gurinder Chadha’s Musical With Disney? Director Says 'We Had...

Alia Bhatt To Play Indian Princess In Gurinder Chadha’s Musical With Disney? Director Says 'We Had...