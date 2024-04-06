Pracchi Desai Reveals Directors Gave 'Absurd Answers' When Called Them For Work: 'We Only Feature Our In-House Actors'

Pracchi Desai has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for almost two decades. The actress, known for her roles in popular films like 'Bol Bachchan,' 'Azhar,' and 'Rock On,' is gearing up for her comeback with 'Silence 2; The Night Owl Bar Shootout.' Recently, she opened up about her experience of reaching out to filmmakers for work, revealing some of the 'absurd' responses she received in return.

Describing herself as 'choosy' when it comes to selecting projects, Pracchi explains, ''Since I don’t take on a lot of projects, people know that I might decline their offers, and they are prepared for that. I don’t feel pressured to say yes, and they don’t expect a definite yes from me either.''

However, she acknowledges that her selective approach has sometimes worked against her. Filmmakers have mistakenly assumed that she may not be interested in certain roles. But Pracchi emphasizes that this is no longer the case, especially with her recent work in OTT platforms, where she is open to exploring new scripts.

Reflecting on her attempts to reach out to filmmakers, Pracchi reveals encountering absurd responses. ''I shouldn’t have to reach out to filmmakers for work just because it’s my job to act. I understood that over time. I also learnt it from their absurd answers and I got plenty of them. Sometimes, I was told that their films only feature their in-house actors and at other times, they needed a star of a certain level to play a part. That’s when I realised that it’s not my game,'' she says.

Pracchi Desai's upcoming web series, 'Silence 2; The Night Owl Bar Shootout,' co-stars stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside her. The show will stream on Zee 5 from the 16th of April this year.