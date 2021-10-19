Prabhas to be eight feet tall in Om Raut's magnum opus on Lord Rama, Adipurush?

While both the villain Lankesh played by Saif Ali Khan, and the heroine Janaki, played by Kriti Sanon, have completed their shooting for Adipurush, Prabhas and Sunny Singh have to wrap their portions for the film directed by Om Raut. We are now told by sources — unconfirmed though — that Prabhas will be shown as someone much taller than his height in the film as the makers have been very keen to keep the essence of Valmiki’s Ramayana intact. It was recently reported that Saif, too, would be shown as eight to nine feet tall in the film.

ALSO READ Makers recreate Manali in London for Akshay Kumar's Production 41

“A very specific shloka elucidated in Valmiki’s Ramayana speaks about the height of Lord Rama. The shloka is from the 35th chapter/sarga and shloka 18 in the Sundarakanda. The units described in the above shloka translate to 96 inches in modern-day measurements. This indicates that Lord Rama was around 8 feet tall during the Treta Yuga. The makers will take a call during the post-production to see whether they want to keep Ram to the normal Prabhas height or not. The epics have always described Lord Rama as Ajanubahu, which means his hands are long enough to touch the knees,” a source says.

Advertisement

Having said that, the makers have done a mix and match of many writers of the Ramayana from the Valmiki version to the Tulsidas version, among others. “Rama was a god, and he had made a huge sacrifice to keep his father’s word at the age of 27 when he left Ayodhya and went into exile. That elevated his stature, and that is the thought in the minds of the makers,” the source adds.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:02 AM IST