 Prabhas Donates ₹2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund For Wayanad Landslide Victims
While Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan donated Rs 1 crore, Allu Arjun pledged an amount of Rs 25 lakh

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

Telugu superstar Prabhas on Wednesday (August 7) made a donation of Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-affected Wayanad district in Kerala, which hit the south state on July 30.

"Prabhas today donated Rs 2 crore to Kerala CM relief fund for Wayanad landslide victims," a source close to the actor said.

The number of deaths resulting from the devastating landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30 has increased to 226, with search-and-rescue operations still underway.

Prabhas is the latest film personality to come forward in the need of the hour. On Sunday, other Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun announced their donation to the CMDRF.

While Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan donated Rs 1 crore, Allu Arjun pledged an amount of Rs 25 lakh.

Previously, Malayalam stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, and Tovino Thomas, Tamil stars actors Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, Vikram, Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, and noted filmmaker Anand Patwardhan also donated to the CMDRF. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas was most recently seen in the 3D sci-fi spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD", which has earned over Rs 1,000 crore globally. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also starred Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani among others.

