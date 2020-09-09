Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas has taken the responsibility to adopt and develop 1,650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest. He has handed over Rs 2 crore to forest officials for development of the reserve.
"I've taken the initiative to adopt and develop 1,650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest Block near Hyderabad. Having always been a nature lover, I believe this would create an additional lung space for the city. I thank Rajya Sabha MP @mpsantoshtrs for his support. I would also like to thank the Govt of Telangana and Forest Department for giving me this opportunity! #GreenIndiaChallenge," Prabhas posted on Instagram on Monday.
The Forest Department is going to convert a small portion of the forest into an urban forest park while rest of the area will be a conservation zone.
The department will fence the entire 1,650 acres and immediately start developing the eco park. There will be the construction of a park gate, a see-through wall, walking track, view point, gazebo and a medicinal plant centre.
