‘Portrayal Of Mothers On Television Has Changed’: Suman Indori’s Nishigandha Wad On Changing Times In Entertainment Industry (Exclusive)

Nishigandha Wad, who is currently seen as Geetanjali in Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s Suman Indori, which is produced under their banner Studio LSD, feels the portrayal of mothers on-screen has changed drastically over time. She believes it is a positive change, which shows that society too has become more reasonable now.

Having played a mother on-screen in multiple shows and nailing every frame she comes in, the actress said, “The way mothers are being shown on TV or in films has changed a lot. They have become more sensible and practical now, which was the need of the hour. They are no longer the ones who can be dominated or be on the receiving end always; they now know how to give it back and stand up for themselves without any fear.”

She also stressed that it was a much-needed change that also shows that society at large is getting better when it comes to women. “TV shows have become very progressive, and they show that mothers are no more those regressive kinds, and that is what we are seeing in society today. It is amazing to see this, and I am hopeful things will only get better in the times to come,” she said.

Nishigandha is a mother herself, and that made it easy for her to portray the character flawlessly on-screen. However, she mentioned that the scenes flow smoothly because of the clear vision of the director and the writers. She said, “What I bring to the table is because of the impeccable dialogue and direction. It is almost served to me on a silver platter, and it shows in the delivery.”

“The role is carved for you, and that makes it easy for me to portray it on-screen. The foundation is so strong that it shows in the results,” she added.