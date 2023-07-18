Popular Paparazzo Called Out For Saying Celeb Managers Are ‘P*mps’

Representative Image | Photo by ANI

The co-founder of Communiqué Film PR which represents biggies like Ram Charan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Jackie Shroff among others, recently took to social media and called out a popular paparazzo for sending derogatory messages and calling celebrity managers “p*mps”. The screenshot of their chat, which was shared on Instagram stories has hit the viral note.

Alpaa Turakhiaa shared the screenshot of her interaction with the paparazzo and wrote, "Supposedly top paparazzi talks to women like that. This is not the first time. We are still decent not to expose your name but enough is enough. Simple no would have done. You are all paid so it was a simple question. Calling a young manager who is doing her job a p*mp is it???"

"You need some serious grooming from the other paps please learn," she added.

Another paparazzo Varinder Chawla also took to his Instagram and re-shared the post and wrote, As a second generation photographer in the industry, I do not support what @communiquefilmpr PR head @alpaaturakhiaa had to go through today, in her interaction with a Bollywood Paparazzi. The language used in the messages by the paparazzi is disgraceful - words like 'p*mp' etc are disrespectful.”

“We are in the film business where we deal with celebrity PRs and Managers on a daily basis. It's bread and butter for so many of us. Some decency should have been maintained by this paparazzi who sent such texts to the PR. It's because of such people our profession is reflected in bad light. I request this Pap to come out and apologise to Alpa Ji and convey to all my fellow pap-friends to stand in solidarity with her,” he added.

