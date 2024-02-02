Poonam Pandey Promised A 'Big Surprise' Few Days Before Death; Video Goes Viral

A post on model-actress Poonam Pandey's official Instagram account revealed that she passed away due to cervical cancer on Friday (February 2). The news came as a shock to her fans and followers, however, a section of users on social media refused to believe the news. Given the actress' controversial past, some people wondered if this was a marketing gimmick or an attempt to generate awareness about cervical cancer.

Amid the speculations, a video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Poonam is seen in a stylist outfit at an event in Mumbai. While interacting with the media person, Poonam promised a "big surprise" to everyone.

"Aapke saamne ek itna bada news aane wala hai. Mujhe bahot accha lagta hai logo ko surprise karna. Jab voh samajhte hai yeh sudhar rahi hai, tab mujhe surprise karna aur bhi accha lagta hai. Toh ek bahut hi badi news aapke saamne aane wala hai (I will share a big news soon. I like to surprise people. When people think that I am changed, I like to surprise them even more. So, I am going to share a big news soon)," Poonam is heard saying in the video.

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, netizens mourned Poonam's death in the comments section. However, some users also felt that the news is untrue.

"Isko sunn ke lag raha hai that there is something fishy with this news... I still am not able to believe because cancer patients do not look like this for sure when they are so ill," a user commented.

"How'd she passed so suddenly & unexpectedly by cancer does she knew about it," another user wrote.

Another comment read, "Mujhe to iski death ki news fake lag rahi hai, baad mein yahi surprise niklega."

"She left at very young age. Life is so unpredictable. She was pure soul 💔💔😢😢 saddest day," read another comment by a user.

Poonam Pandey gained attention for her work in the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha in 2013.

Poonam first rose to fame when she promised to strip naked for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, she later claimed that the offer was a publicity stunt, and the plans were canceled due to objections from her parents.

Poonam also appeared in other films and shows like Malini & Co, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Apart from her acting career, she has been known for her presence on social media platforms where she often shares bold and provocative content.