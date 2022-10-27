Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra flaunt their sizzling chemistry in Tere Jism Se poster

Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra | Instagram

Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey will soon feature together in a music video titled Tere Jism Se. The poster of the song was recently launched by the makers.

Shivam Sharma is also part of the music video. It may be mentioned that the trio was last seen together in Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show Lock Upp. However, Shivam is missing from the poster. He

Karanvir took to his official Instagram account and shared the poster. Along with it, he wrote, "The poster of our new music video #terejismse."

Producer Karan Patel and co-producer Rupali Mangle, the driving forces behind Tere Jism Se and Rising Indie Music, rubbished the rumours of a possible fallout. "The look of the poster was always the duo Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey. And Shivam is in Delhi," they said.

Executive Producer Vipin Medhekar remained silent when questioned.

Tere Jism Se is directed by OkShravan and it is sung by Mohd Danish. The music is composed by Aman-Ayaan.

A few days back, Karanvir and Poonam were spotted together in Mumbai. They posed for the paparazzi and the actor also lifted Poonam effortlessly. The video had gone viral on social media.