Poonam Pandey Death: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra Express Shock

The death of actress-model and influencer Poonam Pandey has shocked the nation. The Lock Upp contestant succumbed to cervical cancer on February 1, her team said in a statement on Friday morning. The actress was 32.

Soon after the news of her demise surfaced, actress Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Poonam in Lock Upp, took to her Instagram story to mourn her death.

Kangana shared a social media post informing about Poonam's death and wrote, "This is so sad, loosing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti."

Reacting to Poonam's death, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra told Times Now, "Oh my god! I have no idea about this. How did it happen? It is very sad and heartbreaking news. I just need to call some people now."

Several social media users, however, refused to believe that Poonam is no more and they felt it is a marketing gimmick to create awareness about cervical cancer.

"I am sure this is a publicity stunt or maybe her dog or cat passed away which maybe also named poonam. But if it's true that poonam pandey herself passed away then god give her family strength. Om Shanti," a user wrote on X.

"Might be a fake news her pet name was also a poonam she was seeing a week ago in a event with no signs of cancer patient marketing gimmick" another wrote.

"I think the Poonam Pandey news is fake and a part of a massive marketing campaign," read another post.

A post on Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

The news of her death was also confirmed by her manager and other team members.