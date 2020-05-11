Poonam Pandey booked for violating lockdown: Top controversies of the Kingfisher calendar model

Model Poonam Pandey, along with a friend, was booked for lockdown violation by the Marine Drive police, and later released. A case was registered against the two at Marine Drive police station under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act, reports hindustantimes.com.

Poonam has always been in the news for her controversial antics and photo shoots on social media. Here are some that made headlines over the years.

2011 World Cup

During 2011 World Cup, Poonam made a startling comment saying she would strip if India wins the world cup. The Kingfisher calendar model had sent a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking for permission to strip.

When asked if being into news for the wrong reasons bother her, Poonam said, "It does not. Personally I don't think it is a negative publicity. If doing anything for Team India or for the nation is considered negative then what should I say?"

The aspiring actress insisted that going bare was her idea of celebrating the victory and not a publicity stunt.

"I had made that statement for Team India, I don't regret it at all. I did not think that it will turn out to be such a big thing and become such a issue. It may be a big question in a country like India. But internationally several models have done this kind of act, so why are people in India are taking it as a big thing?" she wondered.