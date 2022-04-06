Pooja Bedi CONFIRMS Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni's relationships

Seems like the cat is finally out of the bag! A day after rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni were seen partying together, actress Pooja Bedi has confirmed that they all have indeed found love.

As per a report in the Times of India, Pooja shared that she was happy that both the couples have found love. She said that it is liberating to move out of a relationship when it is not working and to find someone who empowers you.

She added that she is delighted to know Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between each other and that both of them have found love again.

Hrithik and Saba have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. They even returned from Goa together on Tuesday and were spotted exiting the airport hand-in-hand.

On the other hand, Sussanne and Arslan are reportedly in a relationship for almost a year. They too were seen returning to the city together on Tuesday.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during COVID-19 lockdown.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:51 PM IST