Pooja Bannerjee: Swimming to me is a great stress buster

A necessity

I think work-life balance is rather a necessity. If you get too caught up with work, you may get drained out. So you definitely need a good balance between work and life.

Find a hobby

If we carry on the habit of giving some time to our hobby then it keeps our hearts happy and content. Since we all are a part of the rat race, it’s nice to be attached to something which may not give us monetary joys but still makes us happy.

Creating a balance

I read, meet my family and friends often. I go swimming if I get time and spend as much time possible on travelling whenever I get time off from work. This helps me keep stress at bay, and stay sane and grounded at the same time.

Swimming stress away

Swimming to me is a great stress buster. Taking a quick swim is a great way to feel refreshed and stay toned at the same time.