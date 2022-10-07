Ponniyin Selvan-I Box Office Collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan: 1 | Twitter

Director Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan-I" has raised over Rs 300 crore in its worldwide gross box office collection, the makers said on Friday.

Featuring a star-studded cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the historical drama hit the theatres globally on September 30.

Ratnam's Madras Productions, one of the banners behind the movie, took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures.

The production house posted a motion poster which stated that the film has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide gross.

"Success beyond boundaries! Thank you for this tremendous response " the Madras Productions captioned the post.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 historical fiction novel, "Ponniyin Selvan-I" chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (played by Jayam Ravi), a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The much-anticipated film opened to positive response from both critics and audiences.

Also backed by Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, "Ponniyin Selvan-I" released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.