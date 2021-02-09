Pogaru audio to be released on Valentine’s Day in Davanagere

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja’s much-expected flick Pogaru is set to release soon and the countdown for the same has begun. Now the team had decided to offer another surprise for fans and that is to fix a date for the audio release of the film.
Dhruva Sarja has shared a message to this effect with his fans on social media. And it appears that the team has planned a rather grand event to commemorate the occasion in Davanagere. To be held at the Government High School Grounds, the event will be filled with surprises says Dhruva which has the fans already in celebration mode.
Directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru will also see releases in Tamil and Telugu. South sensation Rashmika Mandanna plays Dhruva’s leading lady and is a film that has action, romance and mother sentiment.
Pogaru is a mega budget flick that has been produced by BK Gangadharaiah, the movie is being distributed by KVN Productions across the state.
With Pogaru being the first big-budget star flick hitting screens after lockdown and the pandemic, expectations from it are sky high and fans are looking forward to thronging theatres when it releases on February 19. The trailer and Karabu song have already set a successful tone to the flick.