Pogaru audio to be released on Valentine’s Day in Davanagere

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru will also see releases in Tamil and Telugu. South sensation Rashmika Mandanna plays Dhruva’s leading lady and is a film that has action, romance and mother sentiment.

Pogaru is a mega budget flick that has been produced by BK Gangadharaiah, the movie is being distributed by KVN Productions across the state.

With Pogaru being the first big-budget star flick hitting screens after lockdown and the pandemic, expectations from it are sky high and fans are looking forward to thronging theatres when it releases on February 19. The trailer and Karabu song have already set a successful tone to the flick.