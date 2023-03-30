PM Narendra Modi meets The Elephant Whisperers' Guneet Monga & Kartiki Gonsalves: 'They made India very proud'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the team of Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. The documentary is the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The PM shared a couple of photos with director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga on his official Twitter account.

PM Modi shares photos after meeting Guneet, Kartiki

"The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About The Elephant Whisperers

The short documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

The film had its world premiere on November 9, 2022, at DOC NYC Film Festival. It was later released by Netflix globally on December 8, 2022.

The Elephant Whisperers is the moving story of an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu and his caretakers Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple. They take great pains to ensure that the fragile and injured infant survives and grows to be a healthy juvenile.

The documentary celebrates the bond between man and animals and also gives the audience a glimpse of the rich flora and fauna of the country. It also explores the life of the tribal people in harmony with nature.