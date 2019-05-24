PM Modi replies to celebrities’ congratulatory messages

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude and thanked celebrities from the film fraternity who wished him for the ‘historic’ win in the 17th Lok Sabha election.

PM Modi replied to music maestro AR Rahman on Twitter and wrote, “will leave no stone unturned in building an India that is strong, prosperous and progressive.” Rahman wished him and wrote that he looks forward to miraculously progressive united India.

Replying to Akshay Kumar’s tweet, PM Modi wrote, “We are fully committed to providing good governance that leads to empowerment of every citizen and furthers prosperity in our society.” Another celebrity to receive the reply from Modi is superstar Rajinikanth who tweeted a congratulatory message to Modi yesterday. “Rajinikanth thanks a lot. It is the people of India who blessed us and no stone will be left unturned to fulfill their aspirations,” Modi wrote.

Thanking Anil Kapoor for his wishes, Modi wrote, “Thanks Anil Kapoor. The people’s mandate is for growth. We will work hard to ensure that India’s growth trajectory is even better in the coming years.” Lata Mangeshkar who wished the PM yesterday, his reply to the Nightingale of India read, “Many Thanks Lata Mangeshkar didi! This message is precious to me. Your blessings will encourage me to work hard for the citizen of India.” Replying to the tweet of Asha Bhosle, Modi, wrote, “Asha Didi, the trust of the nation is priceless and we will leave no stone unturned to usher in a new era of development.” Praising people’s love, Modi replied to Rishi Kapoor and wrote, “People’s affection has been immensely humbling. Will continue serving the nation with the same vigour.” “I cherish your good wishes and kind words,” replied Modi to Ranganathan Madhavan’s congratulatory message today.

The PM also replied to Sarod Maestro and Composer Amjad Ali Khan. Other celebrities who got the replies on their tweet include Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Scores of celebrities wished and praised him on Thursday as the party marched towards the victory, including Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Rajinikanth, Madhur Bhandarkar, Juhi Chawla, Hema Malini, Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Arjun Rampal and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The BJP-led NDA government secured a second term with a clear majority of 345 plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress-led UPA performed poorly, with the grand old party failing to win a seat in more than 15 states in the country.

While BJP swept all seven seats in Delhi, Congress and JDS which are in power in Karnataka could manage only one seat each.